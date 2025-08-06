Centre refuses Discussion on ‘Bihar SIR’ in Lok Sabha

TNI Bureau: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar cannot be held in the House as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

In his clarification in the Lok Sabha today, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “The government has been very open to take up for discussion on any matter. From time to time the government has been telling that we are ready to debate and discussion on any and every topic. However, any discussion in the parliament has to be in accordance with constitutional provisions and also in accordance with the rules as prescribed in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“On the issue of Intensive Revision of electoral role on the issue of ‘Bihar SIR’ which they are disturbing the house from day one. We all know that the matter is under the consideration of honourable Supreme Court. And as such it is sub-juice,” he added.

He further said, “Under rule 1 F6 part-H any matter can be discussed in the house only if it does not relate to a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law in the country. Besides, a member of this house as per rule 3(5-2) clause-1 is not allowed to make or refer to any matter of fact on which a judicial decision is pending. The matter which the opposition party is trying to raise is clearly is sub-judice and so a discussion on this issue cannot be held on this house.”