Another Odisha Girl dies by Self-Immolation 

TNI Bureau: The shocking and tragic deaths of girls by self-immolation continue in Odisha with a fresh such incident being reported from Pattamundai area in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, a Plus Three final year student of Pattamundai area, reportedly died after setting herself on fire with kerosene allegedly after being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend and police inaction despite a prior complaint.

As alleged by the girl’s father, the girl was in a relationship with a youth of the area. However, even after they got separated seven-eight months ago, he continued to harass her and blackmailed her with some of her naked photographs.

He further claimed that the accused even had threatened to kill her by setting her on fire. He also alleged that they had filed a complaint at Pattamundai Police station seeking action against the accused. However, police allegedly declined to register the case.

Left with no other option, she killed herself by self-immolating with kerosene while no one was there in the house, her father claimed.

Meanwhile, Kendrapara SP informed that he would personally investigate the incident and take stricter action against the accused. He also assured that a probe will be initiated to find out under what circumstances FIR was not registered by the police.