All Odisha Govt Offices to be painted Saffron

TNI Bureau: All government office across the state will henceforth be painted with safron colour, informed the Works Department in a notification.

In the notification, the Works Department informed that all new and existing government buildings during repairs and renovations will be mandatorily be painted with a uniform saffron-themed colour code.

The department has specified RGB shades resembling light saffron and terracotta for exterior walls and borders.

“Government has been pleased for adoption of uniform colour code henceforth for all new Government Buildings as well as existing buildings at the time of periodical repair/ renovation works executed by all Departments of State Government and State PSUs,” said the notification.

It is further mentioned the following Colour Code: