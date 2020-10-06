TNI Evening News Headlines – October 6, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die.

👉 Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill passed in Assembly. Odisha Assembly today also passed ‘The Industrial Disputes (Odisha amendment) Bill, 2020’ & ‘The Odisha Municipal Laws (amendment) Bill, 2020’.

👉 Odisha Govt to take a final call by October end regarding the reopening of schools, says School and Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

👉 Odisha records 3,817 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 969 from Khordha, 368 from Cuttack, 151 from Bargarh and 146 from Balesore. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 210217.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 365 new COVID-19 cases including 116 Quarantine and 249 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 23914 in the Capital City.

👉 329 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 4 injured in Grasim Industries explosion in Ganjam dist.

👉 Ramakant Bhoi, who was BJP’s candidate for Tirtol Assembly constituency in the last general elections, resigns from party.

India News

👉 Supreme Court asks UP for affidavit on protection of family in Hathras Case, assures smooth probe.

👉 EAM Jaishankar participated in 2nd India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial meeting today in Tokyo.

👉 Railways restores second reservation chart system, to be issued 30 minutes before departure.

👉 Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party’s state chief Sunil Jakhar take part in tractor yatra in Noorpur Faranswala in Patiala as part of party’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’.

👉 Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan passes away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

👉 Bihar polls: JD(U), BJP reach 122-121 seat-sharing deal in 243-member assembly.

👉 Union Health Ministry issues SOPs on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 during festivities.

World News

👉 3 scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez win Nobel prize in Physics for black hole research.