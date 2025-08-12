CBSE’s Open-Book Exam Decision draws Flak

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the open-book assessments for Class 9 students starting from the 2026-27 academic year.

The Board informed that the decision to introduce the open-book assessments with the aim to shift the focus from rote memorization to concept-based learning and reduce exam stress among the students.

As per the media reports, the CBSE Governing Body, the board’s highest decision-making authority, had approved the proposal at a meeting held in June following a pilot study that examined how well students performed in OBAs.

Besides, it is said that the decision has been taken in view of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which is based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, concerns have been raised about its potential impact on students’ learning and the effectiveness of the assessment method.