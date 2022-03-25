Manas Swain Murder Case: Crime Branch visits kidnapping site

A team visited the kidnapping site at Palaspur village under Chandbali police limits of the district on Friday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Crime Branch to probe Manas Swain Murder Case
Insight Bureau: The Crime Branch team is carrying on investigating the kidnapping and murder of cameraman Manas Swain. A team visited the kidnapping site at Palaspur village under Chandbali police limits of the district on Friday.

Notably, Swain had allegedly been kidnapped and murdered on February 6 by his former employer and editor of an Odia fortnightly,  Sarmistha Rout and her associates.

 

