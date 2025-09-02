Can India & US Ignore Each Other?

TNI Bureau: Can India and the United States ignore each other? The question has gained importance after recent tensions over tariffs and trade. U.S. President Donald Trump has accused India of maintaining high tariff barriers and called the relationship “one-sided.” Washington recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, linking it to New Delhi’s oil and defence purchases from Russia. In response, India is holding talks on a bilateral trade agreement but has resisted U.S. demands on farm and dairy products, citing farmer interests.

Despite disagreements, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi described ties as “reaching new heights.” Experts say both sides need cooperation for economic and strategic reasons, especially in balancing China. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that India continues dialogue with Washington, while Trump hinted that talks may still be possible.