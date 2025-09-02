India produce First Made-In-India Chips; 3 from Odisha

TNI Bureau: India has produced its first Made-in-India semiconductor chips, with three of them designed in Odisha. The chips were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi on Tuesday by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Two of the chips were developed at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, while the third was created at Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC), Berhampur. The designs include a High-Performance Multiplier IC, a VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit, and a Present Encryption Core.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prime Minister Modi said the achievement marks a step toward self-reliance and strengthens India’s position in the global electronics sector. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called it a matter of pride for the state and praised the role of local institutions.

This milestone comes after the Union Cabinet’s approval of four new semiconductor projects, including two in Odisha, with a combined investment of over Rs 4,500 crore. Officials said the effort aligns with the national Make in India initiative.