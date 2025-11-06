OpenAI Rolls Out Free One-Year Access to ChatGPT Go in India

Bengaluru: OpenAI has announced free one-year access to its new low-cost subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, for users in India. The offer, which began on November 4, 2025, will be available for a limited time to both new and existing subscribers.

ChatGPT Go, usually priced at ₹399 per month, gives users access to features beyond the free version. These include extended use of GPT-5, image generation tools, file uploads, advanced data analysis, longer memory for personalised conversations, and access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs.

Nick Turley, OpenAI’s Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the initiative aims to make advanced AI more accessible to people across India ahead of the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in the country.

OpenAI has been steadily expanding its presence in India, recently setting up its first office in Delhi and beginning local hiring. The company has also been promoting its products through online and offline campaigns.

In August, CEO Sam Altman praised India’s rapid AI adoption, calling it “amazing to watch.” He added that ChatGPT’s user base in India had grown fourfold over the past year and confirmed that OpenAI plans to increase its investments in the country.