Sensex rises 180 pts, Nifty closes below 15,850

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 180 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 52,974, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 60 points or 0.38 per cent up to settle at 15,842.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 1.25 per cent and small-cap soared 1.12 per cent.

Sub-indexes Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the index by rising as much as 2.91 per cent, 2.27 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.

On the 30-share BSE index, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank and L&T were among the top gainers.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Infosys and Tech Mahindra finished in the red.