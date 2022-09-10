Brahmastra Box Office Collections: Rs 75 Crore Worldwide on Day 1

TNI Bureau: Brahmastra, the most-anticipated Hindi film of the year starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was released this Friday, and it appears that the hype surrounding the film paid off.

According to reports, the film earned Rs. 37 crores on its first day in the domestic market, making it the biggest non-holiday release.

Karan Johar, the film’s producer, announced on Instagram that the film grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide on its first day. “Humbled… Grateful…but can’t control my excitement!” he said. Brahmastra has a lot riding on it right now, as 2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood at the box office.

Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files, no other film has set the cash registers ringing. The film cost Rs 410 crore to make, making it the most expensive film in Hindi cinema history. This record was previously held by YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan, which was made for around Rs 310 crore.