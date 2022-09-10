100-Word Edit: BJP setting a Strong Narrative in Odisha

Without boasting much in public, BJP has sounded the poll bugle for ‘Mission 2024’. The movement began with seasoned politician and BJP’s State In-Charge Sunil Bansal visiting the State.

Bansal did exactly what he was supposed to do. 7 Union Ministers visited the State soon after. And, JP Nadda is coming on September 29.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Jay Panda got active again and revealed that Union Ministers will visit Odisha every month. Tudu’s ‘ED, CBI’ remark triggered another buzz.

Seems the political weather in Odisha is changing fast. With a clear focus on 14 Lok Sabha seats, BJP is all set to go aggressive.