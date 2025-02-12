Boney Kapoor to back Odia Film Industry

TNI Bureau: Renowned Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor will extend his support to Odia film industry following a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Assembly Chamber here on Wednesday. Kapoor, along with his actor son Arjun Kapoor, explained that Odisha is apt for film shooting; thanks to its natural beauty & film-friendly infrastructure.

Kapoor told The Chief Minister about Celebrity Cricket League, added saying such things will help entertainment and tourism in future. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also present with him. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and other officials were present, affirming the Government’s total support in promoting regional film industries.