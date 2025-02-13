TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Washington DC; Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence.
➡️Odisha plans launch ‘Amrut Anna’ project to offer organic rice to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir.
 
➡️Odisha Vigilance raids 7 locations of Koraput ADEO S Partha Sarathi Bisoi on DA charges.
 
➡️Odisha Government plans to introduce a new IT policy aimed at boosting employment.
 
➡️Chemotherapy conducted in darkness at VIMSAR due to power outage
 
➡️Union Minister Jual Oram seks disciplinary action against his private secretary Parag Harshad Gavali, an Odisha cadre IAS officer.

➡️At least five Pakistan soldiers were killed after ceasefire violation in J&K, high alert sounded on LoC.
 
➡️Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence.
 
➡️Sensex rebounds 214.08 points to 76,385.16 in early trade; Nifty climbs 69.8 points to 23,115.05.
 
➡️ Israel issues more war threats.
