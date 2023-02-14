Bollywood Actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

TNI Bureau: Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi died due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was in his early 70s.

“Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home,” filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI. “He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.

Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq are some of his many Hindi films. He was also seen in TV shows like Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

The late actor is survived by a son and a daughter.