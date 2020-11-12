Bollywood Actor Asif Basra Found Dead

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Asif Basra was found dead in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today. Cops suspect suicide in this matter. He was found hanging at a private guest house. Asif was 53.

Police have launched an investigation into his death to find out the truth.

Asif Basra acted in films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Kai Poche’ etc.

He was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Hostages’. He also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’.