Nirmala Sitharaman announces Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Package

TNI Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Package 3.0 worth Rs 2.65 Lakh Crore to bring steam into the corona-hit economy.

The Finance Minister announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana which will create new employment opportunities during the Covid-19 recovery phase. The new scheme will be effective from 1 October 2020.

Here are the Highlights:

👉 Relaxations in income tax rules to allow sale of primary residential units of up to Rs 2 crore value below the circle rate.

👉 New job scheme called Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Yojana.

👉 Rs 900 crore for Covid Suraksha Mission for research and development grant for Covid-19 vaccine development.

👉 Rs 65,000-crore fertilizer subsidy for farmers as part of her stimulus package to boost the economy.

👉 Additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crore will be provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in the current financial year.

👉 Rs 3,000 crore will be released to EXIM Bank for promotion of ‘Project Exports’ through lines of credits.

👉 18,000 crore will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

👉 1.46 lakh crore boost for Aatmanirbhar Manufacturing Production-linked incentive for 10 champion sectors.