Nirmala Sitharaman announces Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Package

TNI Bureau:Β Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Package 3.0 worth Rs 2.65 Lakh Crore to bring steam into the corona-hit economy.

The Finance Minister announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana which will create new employment opportunities during the Covid-19 recovery phase. The new scheme will be effective from 1 October 2020.

Here are the Highlights:

πŸ‘‰ Relaxations in income tax rules to allow sale of primary residential units of up to Rs 2 crore value below the circle rate.

πŸ‘‰ New job scheme called Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Yojana.

πŸ‘‰ Rs 900 crore for Covid Suraksha Mission for research and development grant for Covid-19 vaccine development.

πŸ‘‰ Rs 65,000-crore fertilizer subsidy for farmers as part of her stimulus package to boost the economy.

πŸ‘‰ Additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crore will be provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in the current financial year.

πŸ‘‰ Rs 3,000 crore will be released to EXIM Bank for promotion of ‘Project Exports’ through lines of credits.

πŸ‘‰ 18,000 crore will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

πŸ‘‰ 1.46 lakh crore boost for Aatmanirbhar Manufacturing Production-linked incentive for 10 champion sectors.