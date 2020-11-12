TNI Evening News Headlines – November 12, 2020

Evening News Headlines

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modia at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Odisha News

👉 Odisha Cabinet approved 18 proposals; Supplementary Budget of Rs 11,200 crore which will be presented on the first day of the winter session of State Assembly.

👉 BJD party Supremo Naveen Patnaik addresses public of both both Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly segments via video conference today.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 69 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 16 quarantine, 53 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29965 in the Capital City.

👉 74 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1,264 Covid-19 recoveries today including 161 from Khordha, 110 from Anugul, 79 from Sundargarh and 76 each from Balesore and Bolangir. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 2,93,741.

👉 Class 11 student from Berhampur makes it into India Book of Records after reciting 13 hymns in one minute.

👉 The East Coast Railway (ECoR) to run 4 more special trains under its jurisdiction.

👉 46.39% residents in Cuttack city have developed antibodies, revealed a serological survey.

👉 Security forces busted a Maoist hideout, seized huge cache of arms and ammunitions in Malkangiri district.

India News

👉 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Package 3.0 worth Rs 2.65 Lakh Crore to boost economy.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders from ASEAN countries reviewed the flourishing India-ASEAN partnership at the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.

👉 PM Modi unveils a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conferencing.

👉 Court rejects DeepakKochhar’s bail plea in ICICI Bank Videocon money laundering case.

👉 PUBG MOBILE officially announces return to India through its #Instagram handle.

👉 Bollywood Actor Asif Basra found dead at private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

👉 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Actor Arjun Rampal on November 13.

👉 Activist Varavara Rao denied relief from Court; Bombay HC orders jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao’s examination by doctors of private hospital.

World News

👉 Google Photos will end free unlimited storage starting June 1, 2021.

 

