BMC bans sale of Diyas at Temporary Stalls in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Amid COVID-19 crisis, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today prohibited sale of diyas on roadside shops to avoid crowd.

Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amidst COVID-l9 pandemic situation which can aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 patients, the Odisha Government on Tuesday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers this Diwali across the State.

However, BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary today said that a separate open space will be identified for the opening of temporary diya stalls. People will have to seek permission from the concerned authorities for the opening of stalls following social distancing norms and government guidelines.