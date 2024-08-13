TNI Evening News Headlines – August 13, 2024

➡️Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja appointed Working Chairman of Shri Jagannath Temple Management Committee in addition to his own duties.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi meets Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi; announces several projects including 6-laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri Highway and 8-laning of Barbil-Paradip road among others.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand becomes less marked; several parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 4 to 5 days.
➡️3 persons each died of Diarrhoea in 3 days in Aska and Nabarangpur.
➡️Odisha Government declares Bhang (Cannabis) as an intoxicant.
➡️DRDO carries out successful maiden flight test of Long Range Glide Bomb ‘GAURAV’ from Su-30 MK-I platform off Odisha coast.
➡️Udit Narayan Pradhan appointed President, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Odisha unit.
➡️NIT-Rourkela achieved top spot among all National Institutes of Technology in the ‘Research’ category.
➡️A senior resident doctor from the Cardiology Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been arrested on charges of raping two patients.
➡️Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, K Kavitha till September 2.
➡️CBI takes over investigation in alleged rape and murder of woman doctor in medical college in Kolkata.
➡️Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Delhi lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena nominated Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the official Independence Day event.
➡️Court of Arbitration for Sport extended Vinesh Phogat’s verdict till August 16.
➡️Arshad Nadeem rewarded with 10 million rupees and a car by Pakistan’s Punjab Government.
➡️Son of Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy releases a statement on behalf of Hasina on X; appealed to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August in Bangladesh.
Comments are closed.