Railways announces New Rules to Prevent Overcrowding at Station

TNI Bureau: Indian Railways has announced new measures to decongest 60 major stations, including Bengaluru, restricting platform access to passengers with confirmed tickets.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that those with waiting list or no tickets must remain in designated waiting areas until their trains arrive, with unauthorized entry points sealed. The policy, implemented after an 18-person stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, aims to enhance passenger safety and streamline crowd management.