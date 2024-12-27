BJP Leader Annamalai takes Tamil Nadu by Storm

Coimbatore: In a dramatic act of protest, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai whipped himself and vowed to remain barefoot until the DMK government is removed from power. The protest took place outside his residence in Coimbatore, with thousands of party workers and journalists in attendance.

The protest was sparked by the recent sexual assault of a girl at Anna University in Chennai, which Mr. Annamalai cited as emblematic of the state’s deteriorating standards in education, governance, and women’s safety under the DMK regime. During the demonstration, he flogged himself six times, explaining that it symbolized penance for societal sins and his personal accountability as a citizen.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Annamalai vowed to intensify the BJP’s agitation against the state government. “This protest is not just against an individual but against a system that has failed to uphold women’s safety and maintain public trust,” he stated. He criticized the DMK government for its alleged negligence in governance and called for systemic reforms.

Reflecting on his career as a police officer, Mr. Annamalai recounted a rape case he had investigated involving a 10-year-old girl. He recalled how the victim’s mother asked if justice could ever restore her daughter’s dignity—a question that deeply influenced his decision to enter politics.

Mr. Annamalai also expressed dissatisfaction with the Chennai City Police’s handling of the Anna University case. He questioned the police’s claims of satisfactory action and argued that proactive measures could have prevented the crime when the accused first exhibited predatory behavior years ago. Additionally, he criticized the unauthorized release of the victim’s FIR, calling it a tactic to silence other potential victims.

In a symbolic gesture of protest and commitment, Mr. Annamalai declared that he would abstain from wearing footwear until the DMK government is ousted. “This decision was taken after deep deliberation,” he said, underscoring his resolve to stand against the ruling party’s alleged misdeeds.

As a mark of respect for the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr. Annamalai announced the postponement of all BJP-led protests across Tamil Nadu. The party has vowed to continue its campaign against what it perceives as the failings of the current state government.