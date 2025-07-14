BJP alleges Congress’ Provocation behind Balasore Incident

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today alleged provocation of Congress party behind the tragic incident took place at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore.

In a press meet at BJP party office in Bhubaneswar, State Vice President Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said that the incident that occurred in Balasore FM College is very sad and heartbreaking.

The incident has saddened all the people of Odisha and as a political party, whether it is the BJP party or the Odisha government, everyone is in pain by this incident but Congress is doing petty politics on such a sensitive issue, Tripathy alleged.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the Congress government, incidents like the Chhabirani rape and murder case, Anjana Mishra gang rape, and Delhi’s Naina Sahni took place. Congress workers and leaders were directly involved in all of these criminal cases. This is the stained history of the Congress government. But earlier, the Congress did not take these sensitive incidents seriously. But the BJP government has taken immediate action,” he informed.

He also claimed that student leaders of Congress party instigated the 20-yearr-old girl student of the FM College for self-immolation, evidence of which is massively going viral on social media.

The BJP leader further alleged that on July 1, when the victim student complained about the harassment, the Balasore district secretary of Congress’ student win wrote in social media that her allegation was false. He mentioned that such false allegations were made because politics could not be done due to low attendance.

Similarly, another worker of the Congress party wrote that she should commit suicide. But now, they have taken a U-turn and instead of standing with the victim’s family on this sensitive issue, the Congress party is doing dirty politics by holding a press conference in Delhi, the saffron leader slammed.