TNI Evening News Headlines – July 14, 2025

📌Odisha Government asks all Colleges & Universities to constitute Internal Committees and submit a compliance report within 24 hours.
📌Suspended Principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore district Dilip Ghosh arrested over College Girl’s self-immolation bid.
📌Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati seeks report in connection with self-immolation attempt by a girl student in Balasore.
📌President Droupadi Murmu visits critically injured student at the burn unit of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
📌President Droupadi Murmu attended 5th convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar this evening, gave away gold medals to students and conferred degrees to healthcare professionals.
📌Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and met family members of victim.
📌Devotees face egg attack during annual Rath Yatra in Toronto; Naveen Patnaik seeks Mohan Majhi’s intervention.
📌Aviation watchdog DGCA asks airlines to check fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes.
📌Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) initial report on plane crash found no mechanical, maintenance issues with Boeing 787-8 plane: AI CEO Campbell Wilson.
📌Court rejects regular bail plea of Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava in attempt to murder case.
📌Maharashtra council clears bill to bring drug peddlers and narcotics offences under tough anti-organised crime law MCOCA.
📌Stuntman SM Raju killed in tragic car crash on set of Tamil movie Vettuvan.
📌On June 26, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the orbital lab.
📌Beijing, China | EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds a meeting with the IDCPC Minister Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao.
