FM College Incident: Odisha Governor seeks Detailed Report

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday sought a detailed report on the attempted self-immolation by a student of FM (Autonomous) College in Balasore.

The Governor, in a X post, informed that he spoke to Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj regarding the unfortunate incident and urged the authorities to act with urgency, empathy, and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Spoke to Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj (@suryabanshibjp) regarding the unfortunate incident involving the girl student of FM (Autonomous) College, Balasore, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. I sought details about the circumstances that led to the incident and the steps being taken to address the situation. The Minister assured that the matter is being taken seriously and that necessary measures have been initiated to provide support and ensure accountability,” the Governor wrote.

“I also spoke to the Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to get an update on the student’s health. A team of specialists from AIIMS Delhi is assisting in her treatment. I pray to Lord Jagannath for her swift recovery and inner strength, and sincerely hope she regains her health soon,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further said, “The safety, mental well-being, and dignity of students must be protected at all times. I have urged the authorities to act with urgency, empathy, and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu met student at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attending the convocation ceremony and enquired about her health condition. She also wished her speedy recovery and met her parents and expressed her sympathy.

The president was accompanied by the Odisha Governor, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.