BJP Accused of Distributing Sarees and Cash in Nuapada; Congress Alleges Poll Code Violation

Bhubaneswar: A five-member women’s delegation from the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) met the State Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had violated the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing Nuapada by-election campaign.

In the absence of the Chief Electoral Officer, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Additional Electoral Officer, accusing BJP members of distributing sarees and other gifts to women voters in several panchayats of the Nuapada constituency. According to the Congress delegation, each saree packet reportedly contained ₹500 in cash, being handed out to women voters along with the garments.

Terming the act as an attempt to “influence and bribe voters,” the Congress leaders said such actions amounted to a serious offence under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with bribery and corrupt practices during elections. They alleged that these acts not only undermined the fairness of the electoral process but also created an unethical and discriminatory environment for rival political parties.

The Congress delegation demanded an immediate verification of the video evidence they submitted and a thorough probe into the alleged involvement of BJP workers and leaders. They urged the Election Commission to take strict action against those responsible and to ensure that such activities are stopped across all panchayats in Nuapada constituency.

Calling for strong measures to uphold the sanctity of free and fair elections, the Congress representatives said that immediate and visible action was necessary to restore public trust in the electoral system.

The delegation comprised PCC spokesperson Sonali Sahu, Dr. Manisha Das Patnaik, Madhusmita Acharya, Amrita Das, and Jhuna Patnaik.