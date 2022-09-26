BJD to launch Jan Sampark Padayatra from October 2

TNI Bureau: Intensifying its campaign, the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) today announced to launch a Jan Sampark Padayatra (Mass Contact March) across the State starting from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti) till November 2.

During the padayatra, the party would raise the issue of Central neglect and take its achievements to the people of the State.

The party workers and leaders will take the padayatra to every ward, panchayat and block throughout the State to get in touch with every family.

Various wings of the BJD such as Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Minority Cell, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Krushak Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal will actively participate in the padayatra. However, padayatra will be temporarily suspended during the festivals.

The BJD will start Padayatra by paying floral tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik and freedom fighters of the concerned locality.