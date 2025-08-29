BJD Student Leaders hold parallel meeting, opposing Ipsita Sahoo

TNI Bureau: A group of student leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) held a parallel meeting and opposed the appointment of Ipsita Sahoo as the BCJD President.

According to reports, the leaders of the BJD’s student wing held the meeting at a Resort near Jagamara on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and all of them were unhappy at the appointment of Ipsita Sahoo as the BCJD President.

Earlier on August 27, party president Naveen Patnaik had appointed Ipsita Sahoo as the BCJD President and Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Subhasis Khuntia and Souvic Biswal as General Secretaries (Students Affairs) of BCJD.

Likewise, Chinmaya Sahu was appointed as President of Biju Yuba Janata Dal (BYJD) with immediate effect.