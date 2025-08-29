Odisha Bar Council warns Members against Unethical Practices

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Bar Council has reportedly warned the members against unethical practices and directed them to surrender their license if they are involved in other activities and carrying out other business activity, office of profit etc.

In a notification, the Bar Council said that many individuals after enrolment as advocates under the rolls of Odisha State Bar Council are found to have been engaged in other occupations, professions, jobs, business etc. which is violative of the Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette as specified under Chapter-II, Part VI in general and Section VII- Restriction on other employments in particular that prohibits an advocate from carrying on or pursuing any other occupation, profession, job, business etc.

Expressing its deep concern, the council ordered that the persons those who are in the rolls of Odisha State Bar Council and engaged in activities and carrying out other business activity, office of profit etc. shall have to surrender their license within a period of one month i.e. w.e.f August 1, 2025.