OPCC president Bhakta Das Participates in Vote Adhikar Rally in Bihar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday took part in the Vote Adhikar Rally in Bihar.

The Vote Adhikar Rally in Bihar’s Patna was conducted by leader of the oppositions in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

While speaking to news agency ANI on the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, the Odisha Congress Committee President said, “Vote Chori has been in multiple states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha. There is a big question on how did 42 lakh come in within 4 hours. BJP wouldn’t have been in power if vote hadn’t been stolen… They just make statements…”

In his reaction over the viral video purportedly showing derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, he said, “This is a wrong allegation. Why would such words be used? BJP misbehaves but everyone knows the behavior of Congress…”