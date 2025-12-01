A Historic Moment: Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan

The Raj Bhavan in Odisha has officially been renamed as ‘Lok Bhavan’, marking a significant shift in the state’s administrative identity. A formal notification announcing the change was issued on Monday by the Governor’s Secretariat.

Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Raj

Bhavan, Puri have been renamed as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Lok Bhavan, Puri respectively w.e.f 1st December 2025 for all official purposes.

The renaming was approved by Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (CS Division), Government of India.

Governor Kambhampati noted that the new name underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening public connection and participation. He said the shift reflects a broader national vision of fostering transparency, accessibility, and citizen empowerment.