TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2025

📌Odisha Government hikes grant for around 4000 temples from Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore.
📌Row over Shubhankar Mishra’s comments on Jagannath Temple: Puri District Collector states that appropriate action would be taken after receiving the report.
📌Over 2,900 children missing since January 2024 in Odisha, Over 17 lakh fresh Subhadra beneficiaries added, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informs in odisha Assembly.
📌After 28 years in darkness, Subarnapur village in Ganjamdistrict finally gets power supply.
📌Humane Sagar’s death controversy: Another complaint filed against manager Dinesh Behera at Mahila Police Station in Cuttack.
📌Kharif paddy procurement begins in Sambalpur; delay over millers’ absence.
📌Minimum or night temperature is likely to fall in Odisha next week, predicts IMD.
📌In view of Cyclone Ditwah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness with Southern Railway teams to ensure minimal disruption.
📌Government calls for an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday.
📌Election Commission doubles remuneration for Booth Level Officers from Rs 6000 to Rs 12,000; enhances remuneration for BLO Supervisors from 12,000 and Rs 18,000.
📌IMD issues red warning in parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah approaches.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.
📌India Gate protest case: Delhi Court remanded 8 accused persons to 2-day Judicial custody.
📌Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marries his long-time partner Jodie Haydon.
