TNI Bureau: Assault on Nepali students continues to haunt KIIT as allegations of harassment and forced eviction following the tragic suicide of a Nepali B.Tech student remain the hot point of discussion and debates. The National Human Rights Commission of Nepal has urged the Indian NHRC to investigate, calling for stringent action against university officials.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Parents of Nepali students have expressed outrage, fearing further mistreatment. With enrollment prospects at risk, KIIT faces a tough challenge in restoring trust and ensuring a safe, supportive environment for international students ahead of the upcoming academic session.