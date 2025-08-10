BJD calls 12-hour Bandh in Raighar Tomorrow 

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Raighar of Odisha’s Nabarangapur district tomorrow to protest over the death of a B.Sc. Nursing student who committed suicide after being harassed by a youth.

The Nabarangapur unit of BJD claimed that the Odisha BJP government has completely failed to protect women of the state as incidents of atrocities against women are increasing alarmingly every day.

Protesting the girl’s death, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister Parvati Parida and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family members, the conch party has announced to hold 12-hour bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, BJD has requested the residents of Raighar block to fully cooperate with the 12-hour bandh tomorrow. They announced that all the government and private institutions, shops, markets, schools, colleges, and vehicular movement will remain completely closed. However, the emergency services will not be disrupted during the shutdown.