BJD Accuses BJP of Violating Poll Code in Nuapada, Seeks CEO’s Urgent Intervention

Nuapada: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday alleged gross violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the ongoing Nuapada bye-election and sought the immediate intervention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The regional party accused the BJP of influencing voters by distributing breakfast packets and campaigning inside polling booths.

According to a press release issued by BJD media coordinator Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, the party claimed that BJP leaders and workers entered polling stations, pressured voters to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidate Jai Dholakia, and set up food stalls near almost every booth. BJD spokesperson Dr. Lenin Mohanty alleged that BJP members were “completely disregarding all rules and restrictions” by remaining inside polling booths, intimidating voters, and openly soliciting votes for their candidate.

Reports of such activities were received from booth numbers 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, and 15 under Khariar Road NAC.

BJD’s Nuapada District President Abani Joshi said BJP workers were distributing tiffin packets and food items to voters in a clear bid to influence them, terming it a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

He added that despite repeated complaints, government officials and the District Election Officer had not taken any action against these violations.

The BJD has submitted a memorandum to the District Election Officer, demanding prompt and strict measures to stop such practices.

Calling the alleged attempts “a grave threat to democracy,” the BJD leadership urged election authorities to ensure a free and fair by-election in Nuapada.

The party expressed confidence that the “conscious citizens of Nuapada” would respond appropriately to what it described as the BJP’s condemnable tactics.