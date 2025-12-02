BJD Accuses BJP Government of Neglecting Tribal and Dalit Students

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the BJP-led Odisha government of serious neglect towards Tribal and Dalit students staying in government hostels. The party claimed that six students from Nabarangpur district have died in the last three months due to lack of proper medical care.

At a press conference held at Shankha Bhavan, Senior General Secretary and former MP Pradeep Majhi, along with Party Media Coordinator Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, criticised the state government for failing to ensure basic safety and healthcare for hostel students.

They highlighted a recent incident where a Class 7 tribal student was badly injured after a pressure cooker exploded in his hostel. According to the BJD leaders, the child was denied medical treatment for nine days. After the matter came to their notice, Pradeep Majhi intervened personally, rescued the student, and alerted the district administration to provide immediate medical care.

Majhi said that despite Odisha having a tribal Chief Minister, Tribal and Dalit communities are facing severe neglect. He alleged that hostel officials avoided taking the injured boy to the hospital out of fear that the incident would harm the government’s image. He also claimed that sick students are often not given timely treatment and even ambulances are not provided when needed. In some cases, students were taken to hospitals in auto-rickshaws, and three of them died on the way.

Dr. Priyabrata Majhi warned that the BJD would launch street protests if the government does not take quick and effective action to improve the situation. “The party will not tolerate such mistreatment of Tribal and Dalit students,” he said.