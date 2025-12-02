Dharmendra Pradhan Hails Generosity of Centenarian Female Doctor from Odisha

TNI BUREAU: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has praised the extraordinary generosity of Dr. Lakshmi Bai, a 100-year-old gynecologist from Odisha, who has donated her entire life savings of ₹3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for the treatment of female cancer patients.

Taking to X, Pradhan wrote, “The decision of Dr. Lakshmi Bai Ji, a 100-year-old gynecologist from Odisha, serves as a great inspiration for the entire society. By donating her entire life savings of ₹3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and dedicating it to the treatment of female cancer patients, she has made service the greatest purpose of her life. This step of hers reminds us all that positive change in society always begins with individual resolve. No matter what the circumstances may be, every person can awaken hope in someone’s life by making their own contribution.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Bai, who spent decades serving women and families across southern Odisha, is widely remembered as a pioneering medical professional dedicated to improving maternal and reproductive health in remote regions. Her decision to donate her lifelong earnings has been hailed as a profound act of compassion and commitment to public welfare.

According to officials, all formalities for transferring the donation have been completed, and Dr. Bai has specifically directed that the funds be used exclusively for the treatment of female cancer patients at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Her gesture, coming at the age of 100, has resonated across the state and beyond, standing as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of personal resolve and selfless service.