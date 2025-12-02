Imran Khan is Alive & Safe, confirms Sister after Meet Up

TNI BUREAU: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is alive but is being kept in solitary confinement and facing “mental torture”, his sister Dr. Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dr. Uzma was allowed to meet the 73-year-old leader after more than a month of restrictions. She said that while his mental condition is affected by isolation, his physical health appears fine.

For several weeks, jail authorities had not permitted family members to meet Mr. Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple legal cases. This led to online speculation regarding his wellbeing. However, Adiala Jail officials have maintained that he is in “good health”.

The Punjab government made heavy security arrangements on the route to Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The entire Rawalpindi police force was deployed along Adiala Road to prevent PTI supporters from gathering. Section 144, which bans public gatherings of four or more people, is already in force in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An eight-kilometre stretch around the jail was sealed, schools and colleges were closed, and residents had to show ID cards to move through the area.

A group of lawyers also held a peaceful protest outside the Islamabad High Court against the government’s decision to keep Khan in isolation.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that Section 144 would be strictly enforced in both cities and that any violations would lead to action.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan’s son Kasim Khan publicly demanded that the government provide proof that his father is alive. PTI has warned of countrywide protests if Khan’s sisters are not allowed regular access to him. His family has also said they would hold authorities responsible if any harm comes to him.