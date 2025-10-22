Bikram Panda Arrest: Bhrugu slams BJP Govt

TNI Bureau: After the Ganjam police arrested former BJD MLA and current Ganjam District BJD President Bikram Panda in connection with the Pitabash Panda murder case in Ganjam, the Biju Janata Dal has said that it is purely politically motivated.

In a press conference held at Shankha Bhawan, the party’s Vice President Pramila Mallick, the party’s Senior General Secretary and Spokesperson, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Spokesperson of BJD and Media Coordinator, Dr. Lenin Mohanty, accused Ganjam Police and the State Government of conspiring to save Gopalpur MLA and State’s Mines and Transport Minister.

BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra, in a press meet today, said that to save the real culprit, Odisha Police have created a new story. The SP wearing the police uniform is also speaking the political language today.

Bhrugu Baxipatra said, BJD leader Bikram Panda has been arrested for political motives only. Targeting leaders for political motives is an old practice of BJP.

According to the information given by Ganjam SP, there is no evidence of Bikram Panda’s involvement in the murder case. The SP has only filed a complaint against Bikram but has not been able to provide any evidence.

The SP said that Bikram Panda is bearing the legal expenses in the perjury case going on in the High Court against Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar. However, he did not clarify what the connection between the murder of Pitabash Panda and the lawyer’s expenses was. It is clear from the SP’s words that he has tried to frame Bikram Panda by creating a false story at the behest of the State Government. There is a discussion in the entire Ganjam district that the murder of Pitabash Panda took place due to the infighting in the BJP and the internal dispute over the sand smuggling. Keeping the Nuapada by-election in mind, Bikram Panda has been framed, Bhrugu said.