TNI News Headlines – October 22, 2025

📌Police SI Recruitment Scam: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi orders CBI Probe.
📌Police SI recruitment scam: Orissa High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of main accused Shankar Prusty.
📌Former BJD MLA and Ganjam District President Bikram Panda arrested along with 11 others in connection with Pitabash Panda murder case.
📌Balasore FM College student death case: Orissa High Court grants bail to student leaders Jyotiprakash Biswal and Shubhra Sambit Nayak, rejects plea of Professor Sameer Sahu, and College Principal Dillip Ghosh.
📌Massive fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-1 Market, around 20 shops gutted.
📌Odisha medical student gangrape: Arrested classmate, 3 other accused sent to jail in Durgapur gang-rape case.
📌Chopper carrying President Droupadi Murmu gets stuck in wet helipad.
📌Bihar Elections: PM Narendra Modi to launch campaign in Samastipur, hold second rally in Begusarai on October 24.
📌President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala temple during 4-day Kerala visit, performed aarti at Lord Ayyappa temple.
📌Kedarnath temple adorned with flowers as portals close tomorrow.
📌Neeraj Chopra conferred with Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army.
📌England score 244/9 against Australia in the Women’s World Cup match at Indore.
📌US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a Japan-US summit meeting from October 27-29.
Comments are closed.