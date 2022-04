Bhubaneswar sizzles at 43 degrees C

Insight Bureau: The Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded 43 degrees C at 2:30 PM today. Yesterday, Bhubaneswar had recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Jharsuguda (41.4), Sambalpur (40.8), Chandbali (40.8), Hirakud (40), Keonjhar (40) recorded above 40 degrees C.

The hailstorm may bring down the temperature later today.