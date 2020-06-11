Bhubaneswar reports two new COVID-19 +Ve cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported two new COVID-19 +Ve cases on June 10, taking the number of active cases in the City to 42. Number of positive cases has crossed 100-mark.

👉 Hospital Case – 25-year-male, an Employee of Apollo Hospital has tested positive. One of his close family members is a Surat returnee.

👉 Home Quarantine Case: Male, 67 from Sriram Vihar Apartment in Nayapalli.

👉 Apart from these two cases, a 30-year-old male of Kalinga Vihar area near Mother Health Care, has recovered.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total Cases – 101

👉 Recovered – 55

👉 Deceased – 3

👉 Active Cases – 42