Bhubaneswar reports 483 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 483 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 13295.

👉 Out of the 483 new cases, 19 cases each fom Saheed Nagar, 14 cases from Unit-9, 12 cases from Nayapalli, 11 cases each fom Kalinga Vihar and Patia, 10 cases from Unit-9, Idco Colony have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 6 cases of Police staff, 4 employees of Government Hospital, 2 employees of Private Hospital, 1 Bank staff & 1 Railway staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 354 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 34 cases from 7th Batallion and 11 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III Government Quarters have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 6):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –13295

👉 Active Cases-5014

👉 Recovered Cases –8221

👉 Deceased – 48