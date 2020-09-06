Odisha records 2590 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 431 from Cuttack

By Sagarika Satapathy
133

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2590 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 96364.

A record number of 431 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Cuttack today followed by Khordha Khordha (386), Mayurbhanj (202), Ganjam (142), Rayagada (120), Koraput (108) and Puri (105).

While Odisha has so far reported 124031 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 29658.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar reports 483 COVID-19 cases Today

Odisha records 3810 Covid-19 Cases; 797 from Khordha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 6

➡️2590 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 6.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 96364.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (431), Khordha (386), Mayurbhanj (202), Ganjam (142), Rayagada (120), Koraput (108), Puri (105), Jagatsinghpur (78), Bhadrak (77), Jajapur (77), Kendrapara (75), Bargarh (72), Balesore (71), Keonjhar (68), Nayagarh (67), Malkangiri (61), Dhenkanal (59), Nabarangpur (57), Bolangir (54), Jharsuguda (44), Boudh (34), Sonepur (30), Sundargarh (30), Kalahandi (24), Gajapati (20), Kandhamal (10), Nuapada (7), Anugul (6) and Deogarh (4).

Sagarika Satapathy 418 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!