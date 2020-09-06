Odisha records 2590 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 431 from Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2590 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 96364.

A record number of 431 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Cuttack today followed by Khordha Khordha (386), Mayurbhanj (202), Ganjam (142), Rayagada (120), Koraput (108) and Puri (105).

While Odisha has so far reported 124031 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 29658.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 6

➡️2590 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 6.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 96364.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (431), Khordha (386), Mayurbhanj (202), Ganjam (142), Rayagada (120), Koraput (108), Puri (105), Jagatsinghpur (78), Bhadrak (77), Jajapur (77), Kendrapara (75), Bargarh (72), Balesore (71), Keonjhar (68), Nayagarh (67), Malkangiri (61), Dhenkanal (59), Nabarangpur (57), Bolangir (54), Jharsuguda (44), Boudh (34), Sonepur (30), Sundargarh (30), Kalahandi (24), Gajapati (20), Kandhamal (10), Nuapada (7), Anugul (6) and Deogarh (4).