J&K Cadre IPS Officer Basant Rath Suspended by Home Ministry

TNI Bureau: Jammu and Kashmir Cadre IPS Officer (2000 batch) Basant Rath has been suspended by the Union Home Ministry with immediate effect.

Rath was suspended in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which has been brought to the notice of the Government, informed Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

Hailing from Odisha, 2000 batch IPS officer, Rath, was posted as inspector general (IG), civil defence, in the union territory, has been asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.