Age of Expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

TNI Bureau: While addressing the armed forces in Ladakh’s Nimmo, PM Narendra Modi issued a veiled threat to China, saying “The age of expansionism is over. This is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were defeated”.

PM Modi also saluted the courage of Indian Army Jawans and made a strong statement that “Ladakh is the head of India. This is the symbol of pride for the 130 crore Indians”.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s address to the Jawans:

👉 Nation salutes the valour of Indian Armed Forces.

👉 Presence of women army officers in the battlefield on the border is inspiring.

👉 Courage of the armed forces is higher than the heights they are posted.

👉 The determination of self-reliant India gets strengthened from the sacrifice and courage of the armed forces.

👉 Weak can never initiate peace. Bravery is a criteria for peace. Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen the fire and fury of Indian Army personnel.

👉 Ladakh is the head of India. This is the symbol of pride for the 130 crore Indians.

👉 Age of expansionism is over. This is the age of development. History confirms that expansionist forces have either lost or were defeated.

