Bhubaneswar reports 111 new Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: ย Bhubaneswar reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,828.

๐Ÿ‘‰ Out of the ย 111ย new cases, 62 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

๐Ÿ‘‰ 9 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Aiginia linked to a previous positive case.

๐Ÿ‘‰ 4 employees of a Private Hospital and 3 employees of a Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

๐Ÿ‘‰ A 7-year-old girl is among the virus infected cases.

๐Ÿ‘‰ As many as 29 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 25):

๐Ÿ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases โ€“ 1,828

๐Ÿ‘‰ Recovered Cases โ€“863

๐Ÿ‘‰ Deceased – 11

๐Ÿ‘‰ Active Cases โ€“ 952