Bhubaneswar reports 111 new Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,828.

👉 Out of the 111 new cases, 62 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

👉 9 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Aiginia linked to a previous positive case.

👉 4 employees of a Private Hospital and 3 employees of a Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 7-year-old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 29 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 25):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,828

👉 Recovered Cases –863

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 952