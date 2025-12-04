18 Naxals, 3 DRG Jawans Killed in Bijapur Encounter in Chhattisgarh

A major anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, dealt a significant blow to insurgent activities, with 18 Naxals and 3 DRG jawans confirmed dead. The joint operation involved teams from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, and CoBRA in the Gangaloor forest area. Two other jawans were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The martyred personnel — Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde, and Jawan Ramesh Sodhi — have been honored for their bravery. Authorities recovered 18 Naxal bodies, along with firearms and ammunition from the encounter site.

This operation raises the total number of Naxals neutralized in Chhattisgarh this year to 281, reflecting the ongoing success of security forces in the Bastar region in tackling insurgency.