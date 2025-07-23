Bhakta Das Continues to Attack BJP Govt; Dares BJD

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das ramped up his criticism of the BJP-led state government on Wednesday, daring the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to move a no-confidence motion over rising crimes against women.

Das accused the government of failing to act decisively on multiple incidents of atrocities against women and said it had lost moral ground to govern. He challenged the BJD, with 51 seats in the Assembly, to take responsibility and move the motion, promising Congress’ full support.

“We are ready to back the BJD if they bring a no-confidence motion. It’s their prime duty,” Das asserted.

This comes amid the backlash over the alleged rape by NSUI state president Udit Pradhan, whom Congress promptly suspended. Das reiterated the party’s “zero tolerance” on such crimes.

In response, BJD’s Debi Mishra said the party would discuss the matter in its legislative party meeting once the Assembly session notification is issued.