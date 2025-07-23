CM Mohan Majhi’s Temple Development Push

Bhubaneshwar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed key temple development projects, emphasizing heritage preservation and improved pilgrim amenities across Odisha. At a high-level meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan, he assessed plans for Ghatgaon Maa Tarini Temple, Jajpur’s Maa Biraja Temple, and Bhubaneswar’s Ekamra Kshetra.

The Ghatgaon project spans 59 acres with a 200-bed lodge, prasad hall, and market complex. The Jajpur plan includes pond restoration and pilgrim facilities. For Ekamra, the CM stressed ASI-guided upgrades and better access near Lingaraj Temple. Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and senior officials participated in the review.

Click to Follow our WhatsApp channel for the latest breaking news and updates from Odisha and across the nation.